EFG shareholders approve capital increase for BSI deal

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH, April 29 EFG International shareholders on Friday approved a planned 500 million Swiss franc ($520.6 million) capital increase in a vote at the Swiss bank's annual general meeting to help fund its purchase of Swiss peer BSI.
Investors also approved the proposed creation of authorised share capital to cover the share component of the BSI deal.
EFG expects the 1.33 billion franc purchase of BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA will catapult it into Switzerland's top-five money managers for the wealthy.
($1 = 0.9604 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: