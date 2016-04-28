Deal-hungry EFG International buys UBI's Luxembourg wealth business

| ZURICH, April 28
International has agreed to buy UBI Banca
International's private banking activities in Luxembourg, its
second purchase in two months as it seeks to bulk up its wealth
management business.
UBI has around 3.6 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in client
assets, EFG said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it
expected to complete the deal in the first half of 2017.
While it did not disclose the price, EFG said that the deal
was in cash and would have no "material impacts" on its
regulatory capital position.
The purchase by Zurich-based EFG comes hot on the heals of a
deal to buy Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private
banking unit BSI.
EFG expects the 1.33 billion Swiss franc ($1.37 billion) BSI
deal to catapult it into Switzerland's top-five money managers
for the wealthy.
On Friday, EFG shareholders will vote at its annual meeting
on whether to issue new shares to help finance the BSI deal.
EFG shares were up 0.5 percent 6.12 francs at 0725 GMT,
outpacing a 0.5 percent slide in the European banking sector
index.
($1 = 0.8817 euros)
($1 = 0.9674 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)