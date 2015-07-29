EFG swings to smaller-than-expected H1 profit

ZURICH, July 29 Swiss private bank EFG
International swung to a smaller-than-expected net
profit in the first half of the year.
Net profit for the period was 48 million francs ($49.9
million) compared with 74.9 million francs forecast in a Reuters
poll of four analysts.
The Zurich-based bank posted a net loss of 6 million francs
in the same period last year.
Assets under management fell to 80.2 billion francs from
84.2 billion at the end of 2014, compared with a forecast of
83.6 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9627 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)