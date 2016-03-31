UPDATE 1-EFG confident on BSI deal, shares rise

(Adds details from investor call, analyst quote, shares)
ZURICH, March 31 EFG International AG
reassured the market on Thursday that its planned takeover of
Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private-banking unit
BSI Ltd would go ahead on schedule.
EFG said last month it had agreed to pay 1.33 billion Swiss
francs ($1.38 billion) for BSI in a deal that could catapult it
into the nation's top five money managers for the wealthy, but
analysts have pointed out implementation risks.
Asked about this, EFG International Chief Executive Joachim
Straehle said in an investor call: "Given the fact that both
banks have substantial know-how in merging, I am not too worried
that we could not do that."
The wealth manager's shares, which have lost almost 16
percent of their value since the announcement on Feb. 22, and 49
percent so far this year, rose 2 percent by 1053 GMT.
EFG said it was on track to close the deal by the end of
the year and reiterated that it saw cost synergies of around 185
million Swiss francs by 2019, including around 100 million from
IT as the combined bank will operate on EFG's core banking
platform from 2018.
EFG also provided additional financial details on BSI, whose
CET1 capital ratio stood at 21.9 percent in 2015, compared with
12.8 percent at EFG. BSI's reported profit after tax was 128.8
million francs last year, versus 57.1 million at EFG, whose
profit was hit by costs linked to the U.S. tax programme.
"BSI's numbers are now based on IFRS and therefore
comparable to EFG's. This will help to better assess the numbers
of the combined entity," Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti, who
has a Hold rating on the stock, said in a note.
Venditti said, however, that he was still seeing significant
implementation risks attached to the deal due to the complexity
of the integration process, as well as some risk of new
litigation issues. He added that his price target of 7.50 francs
was under negative review.
EFG put the book value of BSI at 1.477 billion francs under
IFRS standards. It said the transaction was expected to boost
earnings per share from 2018, excluding restructuring costs,
with double-digit accretion in 2019.
($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Angelika Gruber and Silke
Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Heinrich)