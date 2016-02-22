UPDATE 4-EFG agrees to buy BSI from Brazil's BTG Pactual for $1.3 bln

* EFG International to buy BSI Ltd from BTG Pactual
* Deal worth $1.34 billion excluding future BSI profits
* EFG plans to pay for acquisition with cash, stock
* BTG Pactual, EFG still to decide over board seats
(Adds details, comments from BTG Pactual banker)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Feb 22 EFG International AG has
agreed to pay 1.33 billion Swiss francs ($1.34 billion) for
Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private-banking unit BSI Ltd in a
deal that could catapult it into the nation's top-five money
managers for the wealthy.
The acquisition, which comes five months after Brazil-based
BTG Pactual sealed a deal to buy BSI for 1.25
billion francs, will be paid for in cash and stock. Under terms
of the deal, EFG will incorporate BSI, making BTG Pactual the
No. 2 partner in the combined firm after Greece's Latsis family.
Prior to the BSI deal, EFG had been the 12th-largest player
in a market where consolidation has gained traction as smaller
banks struggled with tougher oversight and an erosion of
Switzerland's secrecy laws. For BTG Pactual, the sale brings in
much-needed cash after the November arrest of founder André
Esteves triggered massive client money outflows.
Reuters reported last Friday, citing sources, that BSI could
be valued at 1.6 billion francs, giving BTG Pactual up to 30
percent of the combined entity. BTG Pactual and EFG had been in
exclusive negotiations over BSI for about a month.
Once the transaction is concluded, EFG will become
Switzerland's fifth-biggest private bank behind UBS AG
, Credit Suisse Group AG, Julius Baer Gruppe
AG and Banque Pictet & Cie SA, with operations
spanning Europe, the Americas and Asia.
"It gives us the next plateau," EFG Chief Executive Joachim
Straehle told reporters in Zurich.
In a statement, BTG Pactual said the final price for the
deal could range between 1.5 billion and 1.6 billion francs,
when taking into account BSI's profits until the deal is closed.
The São Paulo-based bank will have a stake of 20 to 30 percent
in the new company, only to trail the Latsis' estimated 35
percent, when the deal closes.
EFG plans to fund the deal by raising 500 million francs in
equity and 250 million in additional Tier 1 capital instruments.
The prospect of a new share issue weighed on EFG, whose shares
fell 9.1 percent to 6.09 francs.
In a statement, EFG said it would pay 975 million francs in
cash, giving BTG Pactual a roughly 20 percent stake. The stake
could rise to 30 percent if the share offering gets bogged down.
"Since EFG was almost condemned to buy for not having
critical mass, and because possible acquisitions don't grow on
trees, the deal makes sense," Zuercher Kantonalbank analysts
wrote in a client note.
MALAYSIA FUND
Still, one of the main sticking points in negotiations was
how to handle potential penalties from BSI's ongoing legal
issues, which include a money laundering scandal related to the
1Malaysia Development Bhd, a sovereign fund from the Asian
country.
The deal includes setting up a "substantial" escrow account
which EFG believes will protect it from any penalties, it said,
without giving details.
BSI, which BTG Pactual bought from Italian insurer
Assicurazioni Generali SpA, has declined to comment on
the scandal but pledged to cooperate fully with authorities
whenever necessary.
The price that EFG paid for BSI is around 1.5 percent of the
88 billion francs in BSI's assets under management, with the
typical price for such deals around 1.5 to 2 percent.
Fluctuations in the new money that BSI attracts or changes
in tangible book value by the time the deal is closed, which is
expected by the end of 2016, could affect the price, EFG said.
The BSI sale will also help BTG Pactual move on with a plan
to sell assets, raise cash and restore investor confidence in
the wake of Esteves' arrest. Esteves was the architect of BTG
Pactual's purchase of BSI last year, which he said would help
the independent investment bank grow beyond Latin America.
BTG PACTUAL
Without BSI, BTG Pactual's income from wealth management may
substantially decline. BSI represented about 69 percent of BTG
Pactual's 1.455 billion reais ($369 million) in proceeds from
the unit last year.
BTG Pactual remains undecided on how to book proceeds from
EFG's activities when the deal is cleared, said Pedro Lima, the
bank's global head of investors relations. He also noted that
EFG and BTG Pactual have yet to discuss a corporate governance
framework for the merger, including the appointment of board
members.
According to Bloomberg News, BTG Pactual plans to use
proceeds form the BSI sale to repay an emergency credit lifeline
it obtained in December, right after Esteves' detention. The
bank could even seek to buy out minority shareholders, the
report said, citing two unnamed sources.
Speculation on a delisting spurred a 12.4 percent jump in
BTG Pactual shares, their biggest gain in over two months. BTG
Pactual did not comment on the Bloomberg report.
($1 = 0.9980 Swiss francs)
($1 = 3.9437 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo; Editing
by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Mark Potter and James Dalgleish)