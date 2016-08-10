UPDATE 1-EFG cuts expected purchase price for BSI to $1.08 bln

(Adds detail on price, BSI comments)
By Joshua Franklin
LONDON Aug 10 Swiss private bank EFG
International now expects to pay 1.05 billion Swiss
francs ($1.08 billion) to buy rival BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual
SA, almost 300 million francs less than previously
announced.
EFG hopes the BSI tie-up, originally estimated to cost 1.328
billion francs, will create Switzerland's fifth biggest wealth
manager behind the likes of UBS and Credit Suisse
.
The bulk of the price cut relates to legal penalties for BSI
over its business ties to a scandal-hit Malaysian government
fund and provisions for a net reduction of BSI's assets since
the end of November.
"EFG International and BSI continue to work on the
preparation for the integration and expect the transaction to
close in the fourth quarter of 2016," Zurich-based EFG said in a
statement on Wednesday.
In the deal announced in February, there was a provision for
a reduction in the purchase price if BSI suffered net
withdrawals of client assets beyond a certain limit and for
changes in BSI's tangible book value.
After BTG Pactual, the Brazilian investment bank selling
BSI, showed outflows at BSI in the second quarter were 6.3
billion francs, EFG trimmed the expected purchase price by a
further 140 million francs.
This followed an earlier price cut over penalties amounting
to around 100 million francs in May from Swiss financial
watchdog FINMA and Singapore authorities over dealings with a
scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
FINMA has also said BSI must be shut down once it has been
integrated into EFG due to breaches in money-laundering rules
through its business relationships and transactions linked to
1MDB. Singapore ordered that BSI's operations in the city-state
be closed down.
BSI said FINMA's decision was "incorrect" and is appealing
the ruling.
Swiss authorities said in February a criminal investigation
into 1MDB had revealed that about $4 billion appeared to have
been misappropriated from Malaysian state companies.
Investigators in several countries are trying to determine
whether related transactions between 1MDB, banks and clients
were funneled into the accounts of influential powerbrokers and
politicians.
In a statement on Wednesday, BSI said client assets were hit
by the FINMA and Monetary Authority of Singapore rulings.
($1 = 0.9758 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Adrian Croft)