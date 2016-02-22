EFG International says to buy BTG's Swiss bank BSI

ZURICH Feb 22 EFG International said
on Monday it had agreed to buy Grupo BTG Pactual SA's
Swiss-based private-banking unit BSI in a deal worth 1.33
billion Swiss francs ($1.31 billion) that it said would form the
fifth-biggest Swiss private bank.
Zurich-based EFG will buy BSI through a mixture of cash and
shares, with BTG taking a roughly 20 percent stake in EFG and
representation on its board of directors, EFG said in a
statement.
EFG will help fund the transaction by raising 750 million
Swiss francs in equity and debt.
Two sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters last
week that Sao Paulo-based BTG was in talks to combine BSI with
EFG in a transaction that could be announced as early as this
week.
($1 = 0.9910 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)