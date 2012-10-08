EFG Financial Products launches IPO

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH Oct 8 EFG International's subsidiary launched its initial public offering on Monday, saying it was aiming for a price range of 40 to 50 Swiss francs per registered share.
Trading of EFG Financial Products on the Swiss bourse SIX is expected to begin on Oct. 19.
After completion of the IPO, EFG International will continue to hold a stake of not less than 20 percent in EFG Financial Products, down from around 58 percent at present. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.