EFG Financial Products launches IPO

ZURICH Oct 8 EFG International's subsidiary launched its initial public offering on Monday, saying it was aiming for a price range of 40 to 50 Swiss francs per registered share.

Trading of EFG Financial Products on the Swiss bourse SIX is expected to begin on Oct. 19.

After completion of the IPO, EFG International will continue to hold a stake of not less than 20 percent in EFG Financial Products, down from around 58 percent at present. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)