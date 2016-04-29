Wealth manager EFG to contest increase in Transamerica premiums

* EFG says will take Transamerica dispute to U.S. courts

ZURICH, April 29 Swiss wealth manager EFG International plans to contest what it called "unjustified" premium increases on its holdings of life insurance policies from Aegon NV's Transamerica unit, it said ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday.

The company, which also described new net asset generation in the first quarter as disappointing, said it had recently been told of premium increases on 12 of its 48 Transamerica policies, which form part of EFG's held-to-maturity life insurance portfolio.

More such increases could mean that EFG might face a significant impairment on its life policy holdings, the company said in Friday's statement.

"EFG International intends to challenge the implementation of these increases in the U.S. courts," EFG said.

A spokesman for Aegon did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

An analyst in Zurich suggested that EFG would also be grappling with higher legal costs.

"Today's update confirms our view that significant risks exist," Bank Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said in a note to investors.

EFG shares fell 2.5 percent in Zurich, extending their decline this year to 43 percent.

The Zurich-based company's "disappointing" generation of net new assets -- fresh money from clients minus outflows from its existing assets -- stemmed from what EFG called tough conditions in Latin America and its exit from an investment product in Asia.

EFG did not give specific figures for new net assets, though it did say that its Asia business increased profitability substantially compared with the first quarter of 2015.

It will report more detailed numbers when it publishes half-year results on July 27.

EFG has been bulking up its wealth-management activities including with a planned takeover of Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private banking unit BSI, as well as UBI Banca International's private banking activities in Luxembourg.

Friday's annual meeting will include a shareholder vote to approve the rights offering of 81.6 million new shares as part of plans to raise 500 million Swiss francs ($518.89 million) to finance the BSI acquisition.

Shareholders will also vote EFG's plan to create nearly 76 million registered shares to be issued to BTG Pactual once the BSI transaction closes. ($1 = 0.9636 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by David Goodman)