EFG unit sale boosts first-half profit

* Underlying private banking revenues up 10 percent
* Net new assets 1.9 bln francs in continuing businesses
* Bank expects to sell Canadian business this year
ZURICH, July 24 Private bank EFG International
said net profit rose 45 percent in the first half of
the year, thanks largely to the sale of its remaining stake in a
listed subsidiary and a jump in private banking income.
Net new money in continuing businesses was 1.9 billion Swiss
francs ($2.03 billion), or 5 percent on an annualised basis,
compared to a 5-10 percent annual growth target given by Chief
Executive John Williamson in an interview in May.
Private banking income from continuing businesses grew 10
percent.
"I am most encouraged by the strong double-digit growth
delivered by our mainstream private banking activities. The
business has been simplified and derisked, and the quality of
earnings has improved," Williamson said in a statement.
Net profits of 95 million francs for the period were boosted
by a 34 million pretax gain from the sale of subsidiaries, in
particular the company's remaining stake in EFG Financial
Products, now rebranded as Leonteq Securities.
EFG said it could also sell its Canadian business in the
second half of the year.
The bank, controlled by Greek billionaire Spiros Latsis,
returned to profit last year after selling or shutting down
underperforming and marginal businesses, a reversal of its
acquisitive growth strategy under former CEO Lonnie Howell.
Assets under management fell 3.4 percent from the end of
2012 to 76 billion francs, but were up 4 percent after
accounting for sold and discontinued businesses.
The gross margin fell to 97 basis points from 104 basis
points in the year-earlier period, with factors including lower
income from asset and liability management dragging on
profitability.
With the bulk of the company's restructuring largely
complete, the focus is back on growth, with the bank also
looking to shore up capital and increase its dividend payouts,
Williamson told Reuters in May.
Specialised mid-sized wealth manager EFG faces competition
at home from rivals like Vontobel and Sarasin, the
latter now privately owned by Brazilian-Swiss bank Safra.
($1 = 0.9364 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)