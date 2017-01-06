EFG Hermes to buy UK solar power portfolio for $580 million

LONDON Jan 6 EFG Hermes' renewable energy
platform Vortex has agreed to buy a portfolio of solar power
assets in Britain for 470 million pounds ($580 million) from Sun
Edison's Terraforma.
The portfolio includes 24 solar parks, has a combined 365
megawatts (MW) of power and an estimated useful life of around
three decades, EFG said on Friday.
The price includes around 300 million pounds of debt, which
Vortex said it planned to refinance before completing the deal.
Malaysian utility firm Tenaga Nasional Berhad
(TNB) will fund half of the 170 million pound equity portion of
the transaction. The remaining 50 percent will be underwritten
by EFG Hermes which plans on eventually holding 5 percent of the
equity, consistent with previous transactions undertaken by
Vortex.
The parent company of Terraforma, Sun Edison, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after a binge of
debt-fuelled acquisitions proved unsustainable.
Vortex was advised by Deloitte and Global Capital Finance.
($1 = 0.8103 pounds)
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Potter)