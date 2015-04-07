MOVES-Swiss private bank EFG hires managing directors for Eastern Europe, Russia

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
April 7 Swiss private bank EFG International said it hired Michael Vlahovic to be managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and Russia, effective July 1.
Vlahovic will be based in Zurich and report to Adrian Kyriazi, chief executive of Continental Europe and head of private banking in Switzerland.
Vlahovic was previously at Coutts & Co Ltd, where he was a member of the general management committee with responsibility for the bank's business in Russia.
EFG also hired Basile Samarine as managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and Russia. He will be based in Geneva and report to Michael Vlahovic. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
May 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA