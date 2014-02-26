Swiss bank EFG profit flat after charge for US tax probe

ZURICH Feb 26 Swiss EFG International
said on Wednesday full-year net profit was virtually unchanged
after the bank made a 6.5 million Swiss franc ($7.32 million)
provision related to a probe into wealthy Americans evading
taxes through hidden offshore accounts.
The Zurich-based private bank is one of 106 Swiss entities
to come forward to U.S. prosecutors in a Swiss
government-brokered scheme to make amends for aiding tax
evasion.
"At this time, EFG International has concluded that it is
not possible to make a reliable estimate of the final penalty
that may be payable," the bank said in a statement.
The bank's net profit stood at 111.8 million Swiss francs, a
tough higher than the 111.2 million francs it posted in 2012.
EFG said it would double its dividend to 0.20 francs per share.
Besides the 6.5 million provision for future legal fees,
the results also included 2.8 million in costs for legal advice.
EFG recently emerged from a lengthy restructuring in which
it sold and shut down large parts of a business that had become
too big and unprofitable after a rush of acquisitions. Last
month, it said it would take over the Hong Kong business of Abu
Dhabi-owned Falcon Private Bank.
($1 = 0.8882 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Jane Merriman)