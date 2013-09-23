EFH creditors mull strategy to bridge value gap -sources

| NEW YORK, Sept 23
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The creditors of Energy Future
Holdings, at odds over how to split the company's equity in an
expected bankruptcy, have discussed using a tool that would
bolster the payout to one creditor group if the company meets
certain performance goals, two people close to the talks said on
Monday.
The so-called contingency value right (CVR) would sweeten
the pot for unsecured bondholders of the company's regulated
power distribution business if the company meets the goals, the
sources said.
The Texas utility, formerly known as TXU, has been trying to
cut a deal with its lenders to restructure some $40 billion in
debt before filing for bankruptcy, which it is expected to do
before year's end and possibly before an interest payment falls
due on Nov. 1.
Senior lenders have insisted that any deal include the debt
held by unsecured bondholders of its regulated power delivery
business, Energy Future Intermediate Holdings. The unsecured
bondholders have balked at an offer of 9 percent of the
restructured company.
According to the two people close to the negotiations, the
CVR would essentially create a payment that would be made to the
unsecured bondholders if certain milestones are met.
Details of the size of the payment or the milestones were
not immediately available. Discussions remain in early stages,
and no deal is close, the people said.
CVR's are not particularly common in large corporate
bankruptcies.
EFH was taken private in 2007 in a $45 billion buyout, the
largest-ever leveraged buyout. The deal saddled the company with
debt just before a major decline in natural gas prices and
energy markets.
The buyout consortium included private equity firms KKR & Co
, TPG Capital Management and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's private equity arm.
EFH has a large and complex capital structure. Most of its
debt sits on the unregulated side, at Texas Competitive Electric
Holdings (TCEH), the holding company for its
unregulated retail business, TXU Energy, and its unregulated
merchant power unit, Luminant.
But talks have recently centered on how TCEH's secured
lenders would split the company's equity after bankruptcy with
unsecured bondholders at EFIH, the parent of EFH's regulated
power delivery business, Oncor. Oncor itself is
ringfenced and is expected to escape bankruptcy.
As sides have remained at odds over the equity split,
discussions have broadened to include alternatives to bridge the
gap, including the CVR, said the people close to the matter.