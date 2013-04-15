版本:
BRIEF-Energy Future Holdings explored ways to reduce debt

NEW YORK, April 15 * ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS SAYS HAS EXPLORED WAYS TO REDUCE THE AMOUNT AND EXTEND THE MATURITY OF THEIR OUTSTANDING DEBT * ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS SAYS PROPOSED CHANGES TO CAPITAL STRUCTURE DISCUSSED WITH THE CREDITORS INCLUDED A CONSENSUAL RESTRUCTURING OF TCEH'S APPROXIMATELY $32 BILLION OF DEBT-FILING
