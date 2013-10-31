EFH payment gives little recourse to frustrated creditors

Oct 31 Senior lenders to Energy Future Holdings
are upset that the company plans to make a critical interest
payment to junior bondholders on Friday, but they likely have no
legal recourse to prevent it, according to experts and people
close to the matter.
The lenders, who hold about $20 billion in secured bank
debt, had hoped EFH would skip the $270 million interest payment
to the bondholders and instead file for bankruptcy to
restructure its $40 billion debt load.
A bankruptcy would have given the senior lenders - which
include Apollo Global Management, Oaktree Capital Management and
Centerbridge Partners, among others - first claim on the money
being paid to the bondholders.
But aside from trying to flex their muscles in future
negotiations, there is not much the lenders can do to hit back.
Pushing EFH into an involuntary bankruptcy is likely impossible
at present, and filing a lawsuit to claw the money back would be
difficult, according to experts and people close to the talks
who declined to be named because discussions are private.
The company is preparing a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing as soon as Friday, detailing the latest on
restructuring talks with creditors, according to a third person
familiar with the matter.
Energy Future Holdings was created in October 2007 in a $45
billion buyout of Dallas-based TXU Corp, the biggest electricity
generating and distribution company in Texas.
The buyout, led by KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management
LP and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs,
saddled the company with debt just as natural gas prices were
about to plunge, making its coal-fired plants unprofitable.
EFH is widely expected to file for bankruptcy eventually and
has been negotiating with creditors in hopes of having the
framework of an agreement in place before filing, saving it time
and the cost of a lengthy spell in Chapter 11.
The next interest payment to the bondholders in question
falls due in May, but the company may have to act before then.
In the first quarter of next year, EFH expects to receive an
opinion from auditors on whether it can survive as a going
concern based upon its annual financial statements. It may have
trouble convincing auditors to grant a positive opinion, given
that $3.8 billion of bank debt matures in October 2014 and the
company has only around $1.5 billion of cash. Failure to secure
such an opinion would trigger a default of EFH's $20 billion of
bank debt, meaning lenders could push the company into
bankruptcy.
That means restructuring efforts are likely to come to a
head sometime in the first quarter of 2014, the people close to
the matter said.
TO PAY OR NOT TO PAY
Friday's interest payment date had been viewed by creditors
as a deadline for EFH's efforts toward a consensual
restructuring, and the company had been expected to skip the
$270 million payment and file for bankruptcy regardless of
whether it had the framework of a deal.
But Reuters reported on Wednesday that EFH was leaning
toward making the payment and avoiding a default, which would
delay any expected bankruptcy filing.
The senior lenders view the payment to subordinated
bondholders as money out of their own pockets, because they
would have had first claim on certain of the company's assets in
the event of a Chapter 11 filing, said the two people close to
the matter.
The move may chill relations between the company and the
lenders as restructuring talks carry on. The lenders, through
sheer size of their claim, have more bargaining power than other
creditors, which could make life difficult for the company if
the lenders are dissatisfied with developments.
"If this undermines the lenders' faith in management, that
might well outweigh any benefit of delaying the bankruptcy,"
Stephen Lubben, a bankruptcy expert and professor at Seton Hall
University School of Law, told Reuters.
But from a legal standpoint, EFH is probably safe from
backlash. While the lenders could sue to try to recover the
money as a so-called fraudulent transfer, they would have to
prove that the payment was made to injure them, and that it
rendered EFH insolvent - a difficult prospect, said the two
people familiar with negotiations.
Besides, Lubben said, "paying a debt that is actually due,
according to its terms, is not a fraudulent transfer" under
bankruptcy laws.
Likewise, the lenders would be hard-pressed to force EFH
into an involuntary bankruptcy to avoid the payment, said John
Penn, a bankruptcy lawyer at Perkins Coie in Texas.
Under bankruptcy laws, creditors who want to force debtors
into bankruptcy must prove that the debtor is generally not
making its interest payments as they come due.
"You can't prevail in an involuntary petition unless you
show that a debtor is not paying debts," Penn told Reuters.
"It's not just a balance sheet test."