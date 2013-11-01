UPDATE 1-Energy Future interest payment buys time to restructure

By Nick Brown and Bill Cheung
NEW YORK Nov 1 Energy Future Holdings made an
interest payment of about $270 million to subordinated
bondholders on Friday, setting the stage for a few more months
of restructuring talks that are likely to come to a head early
next year.
The Texas power generator has been negotiating for months
with creditors to restructure its $40 billion in debt ahead of
an expected bankruptcy filing.
Friday was expected to be a deadline in those talks, with
senior lenders hoping the company would skip the payment to
subordinated bondholders and file for Chapter 11 instead.
But the company made the payment on schedule, EFH spokesman
Allan Koenig said, two days after a source close to the matter
told Reuters the company was leaning toward paying it.
The company also said in a filing with the U.S. Securities &
Exchange Commission that talks with creditors have for the time
being broken off.
Lawyers and financial advisers representing the creditors
are still engaged in negotiations with the company, and the
company expects talks with creditors to resume, saying in the
filing it would "continue to explore all available restructuring
alternatives."
Energy Future Holdings was created in October 2007 in a $45
billion buyout of Dallas-based TXU Corp, the biggest electricity
generating and distribution company in Texas.
The buyout, led by KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management
LP and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs,
left the company with debt just as natural gas prices were about
to plunge, making its coal-fired plants unprofitable.
The next interest payment to those bondholders is due in
May. But the company likely must reach an agreement with
creditors before then.
In the first quarter of next year, EFH expects to receive an
opinion from auditors on whether it can survive as a going
concern based upon its annual financial statements. It may have
trouble convincing auditors to grant a positive opinion, given
that $3.8 billion of bank debt matures in October 2014 and the
company has only around $1.8 billion of cash. Failure to secure
such an opinion would trigger a default of EFH's $20 billion of
bank debt, meaning lenders could push the company into
bankruptcy.
That means restructuring talks will likely come to a head
sometime in the first quarter of 2014, people close to the
discussions told Reuters.
Friday's interest payment to subordinated bondholders had
surprised some creditors, who said EFH would not want to upset
lenders of $20 billion in secured debt.
The lender group viewed the payment as money out of its own
pocket because it would have had first claim on certain of the
company's assets in the event of a Chapter 11 filing, two people
close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The move may have put a chill in relations between the
company and the lenders as restructuring talks carry on. The
lenders, through sheer size of their claim, have more bargaining
power than other creditors, which could make life difficult for
the company if the lenders are dissatisfied with developments.
COMPETING PROPOSALS
Friday's filing with the SEC detailed a few different
restructuring proposals advanced by the company and its
creditors, all of which would have included a voluntary
bankruptcy filing by EFH or its subsidiaries. While none were
agreed to, they could form the basis of future discussions.
EFH's plan, which would be funded by a $3.6 billion
bankruptcy loan, would allow the buyout group to retain
ownership of 4 percent of the company. The lenders would get the
rest of the equity, along with $7 billion of debt split into two
tranches.
Secured debt at Energy Future Intermediate Holdings (EFIH),
a subsidiary that owns EFH's regulated transmission and
distribution business, would largely be refinanced into new
bonds with lower coupons. The bondholders would also receive
so-called make-whole payments to compensate for the value of
foregone interest.
Another plan, put forward by the secured lenders, would give
lenders all the equity, plus $8 billion in new debt, with any
potential recovery for the buyout group to be determined.
Classes of bondholders at EFIH would receive $225 million and
$375 million in cash respectively.
While those plans would attempt to keep the company intact,
a third proposal would separate the regulated transmission unit,
EFIH, from the parent, handing its ownership instead to some of
the unit's unsecured bondholders and paying off more senior
bondholders with proceeds from a new bankruptcy loan and a
rights offering.