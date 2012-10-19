版本:
New Issue- EFIH adds $252.714 mln in notes to existing issue

Oct 19 Energy Future Intermediate Holding
Company LLC and EFIH Finance Inc.on Thursday added
$252.714 million of senior secured first lien notes to an
existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and
Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: EFIH

AMT $252.714 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2017  
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 103.375  FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa3     YIELD 5.972 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/23/2012   
S&P B-MINUS      SPREAD 520 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

