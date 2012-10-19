New Issue- EFIH adds $252.714 mln in notes to existing issue

Oct 19 Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company LLC and EFIH Finance Inc.on Thursday added $252.714 million of senior secured first lien notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EFIH AMT $252.714 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.375 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa3 YIELD 5.972 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 520 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS