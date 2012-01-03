RPT-Euro zone bailout fund names managers for 3 bln eur issue

BRUSSELS Jan 3 The euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), appointed Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale on Tuesday as joint lead managers for its first 3-year, 3 billion euro bond sale.

The benchmark bond, due to be launched soon, is part of the EFSF's efforts to offer investors a greater range of maturities on its paper, following short-term bill auctions and 5- and 10-year sales, the fund said in a statement.

The triple A-rated EFSF, which is backed by guarantee commitments for 780 billion euros and has a lending capacity of 440 billion euros, was set up in 2010 to provide emergency funding to heavily indebted euro zone nations. It has so far lent to Ireland and Portugal.