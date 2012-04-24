REFILE-UPDATE 4-EFSF's prudent approach pays off

By Helene Durand

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)'s prudent decision to set an attractive price on its seven-year bond seems to have paid off, after the lead managers said they would price an increased transaction at the tight end of spread guidance.

The transaction was a test of investors' sentiment in the eurozone bail-out fund after renewed volatility rocked core and peripheral sovereign markets on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon the lead managers set final terms at 77 basis points over mid-swaps for a EUR3 billion sized transaction. Earlier Tuesday morning the lead managers tested investor interest at plus 80bp area and set expectations for a EUR2bn deal.

Lead managers HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis closed books at over EUR4bn at 13:30 GMT.

"This is Europe's bail-out fund and they need to show market access even when things are bad," the banker said. "We announced the mandate yesterday and it's fair to say that most borrowers wouldn't announce a trade in those markets but the response so far has been encouraging."

He added that the new issue concession was attractive, but needed to be in order to reflect the market backdrop and volatility in sovereign spreads, especially in France, which is seen as one of the closest comparables.

The relevant outstanding EFSF curve points due May 2017 and July 2021 are 2bp-3.5bp wider on the day, having already been trading softer by a couple of bps yesterday afternoon, which has pushed fair value to more than 66bp over from 63bp or so when the mandate hit the screens.

French governments at the tenor are plus 60bp or so on the bid this morning, having recovered some of yesterday's losses, so bonds look cheap in that context too. The rough 20bp pick up on that basis compares to a high single digit discount for the May 2017s, and only around 10bp for the longer July 2021 deal.

"They obviously don't want to mess this one up," said a banker away from the deal. "I think there is a decent amount of room to come tighter, but they must have decided it's better to be on the safe side."

The lead manager added that it was not uncommon for the EFSF to start with an attractive level and then move it tighter on the back of strong demand.

The Dutch state raised just under EUR2bn via auction today, in the middle of the EUR1.5bn to EUR2.5bn target range. This was the first auction by the DSTA since the collapse of the government over budget talks at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the outcome of the French elections has put pressure on the French government curve.