EFSF eyes new benchmark project

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has set a deadline for Wednesday on bank proposals on its next euro benchmark bond, after it sent out a request for proposals to selected institutions earlier in the week.

Banking sources indicate that recommendations will push for the longer end of its curve, perhaps in the 10 or 12-year space.

EFSF's last euro benchmark was a EUR3bn, three-year bond that priced on May 24 2012 at mid-swaps plus 18bp.