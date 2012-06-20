EFSF plans EUR1bn increase of May 2019 issue

LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale to lead manage a EUR1bn tap of its 2.625% May 2019 issue, its latest bond market foray.

Lead managing banks went out with price guidance of 75bp to 77bp over mid-swaps. The transaction, which will bring the new total outstanding to EUR4bn, will be priced later today.

The trade follows hot on the heels of a EUR1.5bn 25-year priced last week.