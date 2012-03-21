EFSF opens order book for EUR4bn five-year bond

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility has begun marketing a new EUR4bn five-year issue, its
third foray in the European bond market this week.
Leads managers Citigroup, Nomura and UniCredit are taking
investors' orders at 40bp area over mid-swaps and books could
close at short notice.
The level is tighter than where Europe's sovereign rescue
fund had been taking indications of interest from investors on
Tuesday which was in the low to mid 40s over mid-swaps.
On Monday, the EFSF priced a well oversubscribed EUR1.5bn
20-year issue, its first deal in such a long-dated maturity.