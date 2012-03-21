EFSF finds EUR12.8bn orders for 5-year bond

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility has attracted demand of EUR12.8bn from 217 accounts for
its EUR4bn five-year bond issue, a source close to the deal
said.
Final terms have been set at mid-swaps plus 38bp, which was
tightened from initial guidance of 40bp area. The final spread
indicates zero new issue concession to the EFSF's existing 2016
bond, which is bid at around 36bp over mid-swaps, the source
said.
Bank treasury investors are expected to account for about
45% of the final order book once allocations are completed, the
source said, adding that this was driven by the European Central
Bank's LTRO liquidity boost.
Citigroup, Nomura and UniCredit are managing the
transaction, which will price later on Wednesday.
"This is a very impressive book size. The issuer could have
printed up to EUR7bn, but they are capped at EUR4bn," the source
said.
"It shows just how the mood has changed towards European
issuers like the EFSF since the end of last year."
Proceeds from the bond have already been "earmarked" for
bailed out euro zone countries, the source added. The EFSF has
not pre-funded any future disbursements for Greece, Ireland or
Portugal.
On Monday, the EFSF sold a well oversubscribed EUR1.5bn
20-year issue, its first deal in such a long-dated maturity.