EFSF completes bond hat-trick

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility priced its third deal of the week on Wednesday, a
EUR4bn five-year that attracted almost EUR13bn of demand from
investors.
The transaction came at mid-swaps +38bp from guidance of +40
area, as the tide for the credit appears to be turning
. It followed hot on the heels of a EUR1.5bn
20-year priced on Monday and a just under EUR2bn six-month bill
on Tuesday.
The final spread indicates zero new issue concession to the
EFSF's existing 2016 bond, which is bid at around 36bp over
mid-swaps, a source on the deal said. Citigroup, Nomura and
UniCredit were lead managers.