EFSF opens books for inaugural 20-year issue

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has opened books for its longest bond issue to date, a 20-year deal. The issuer mandated BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and DZ Bank for the deal which will have a maximum size of EUR1.5bn.

The three banks held an investor call with the borrower this morning to get investor feedback on a potential long-dated issue. This is the first time the EFSF has gone beyond the 10-year part of the curve. Guidance has been set at 120bp area over mid-swaps.

The deal is set to be priced later today.