EFSF opens books for inaugural 20-year issue

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has opened books for its longest bond issue to date, a 20-year deal. The issuer mandated BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and DZ Bank for the deal which will have a maximum size of EUR1.5bn.
The three banks held an investor call with the borrower this morning to get investor feedback on a potential long-dated issue. This is the first time the EFSF has gone beyond the 10-year part of the curve. Guidance has been set at 120bp area over mid-swaps.
The deal is set to be priced later today.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.