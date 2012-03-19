UPDATE 1-EFSF opens books for inaugural 20-year issue

By Helene Durand

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has opened books for its longest bond issue to date, a 20-year deal, in a crucial test of investor appetite for Europe's rescue fund.

The transaction is the first of a three-pronged bond sale contemplated by the borrower this week and will extend the EFSF's curve by 10 years.

The issuer mandated BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and DZ Bank for the trade which will have a maximum size of EUR1.5bn. The three banks held an investor call with the borrower this morning to get investor feedback on a potential long-dated issue.

The EFSF had been contemplating a 30-year deal but appears to have settled for the slightly shorter and safer maturity.

"This is a fairly uncontroversial choice," said a banker away from the deal. "EUR1.5bn shouldn't be difficult to print and guidance is fair. I think maybe they could have been braver with a longer maturity or a bigger deal. Having said that, we don't know what the lines constraints are."

The lead managers went out with guidance of 120bp area over mid-swaps which should give a coupon of around 4%, a yield which is a key target for insurance companies who tend to be big buyers of long-dated issues.

Recent long-dated transactions from public sector issuers have attracted a strong bid from investors. Last week, the Kingdom of Belgium sold a EUR4bn 20-year syndicated issue that attracted EUR6.4bn of demand from accounts across Europe. Insurance companies bought as much as 42% of that issue.

The deal is set to be priced later today.