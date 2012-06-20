版本:
EFSF sets final terms on EUR1bn 2019 tap

LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has set the final terms of the tap of its 2.625% EUR3bn 2019 issue. The issuer will print EUR1bn at the tight end of the 75bp to 77bp over mid-swaps price guidance.

Books will close at 11:10GMT. Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale are leading the issue.

