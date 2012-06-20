EFSF sets final terms on EUR1bn 2019 tap

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has set the final terms of the tap of its 2.625% EUR3bn 2019 issue. The issuer will print EUR1bn at the tight end of the 75bp to 77bp over mid-swaps price guidance.
Books will close at 11:10GMT. Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale are leading the issue.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock