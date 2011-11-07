EFSF slowly creeps towards finishing line

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - A triple digit mid-swap spread has failed to entice investors into a new EUR3bn max February 2022 issue for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) which is expected to price later on Monday.

Despite it being the most attractive spread ever paid by the borrower since it began issuing in January 2011, the transaction has attracted just shy of EUR3bn of orders so far, paling in comparison with demand for its previous three trades.

The issuer revived plans to sell a EUR3bn max long 10-year on Monday morning following the postponement of the deal last week .

Lead managers Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan went out with guidance of 10bp area over the issuer's outstanding July 2021 bonds, which equated to around mid-swaps plus 104bp. Guidance has subsequently been revised to mid-swaps plus 104bp area.

A EUR5bn debut five-year priced at 6bp over mid-swaps. Its two subsequent five and 10-year deals priced at 6bp over and 17bp over respectively.

Plus 104bp is a lot wider than where some of the EFSF's guarantors are trading. Germany's 10-year paper for example trades 68bp through mid-swaps while France's 10-years trade in the low 60s over.

"When EFSF priced its inaugural deal, expectations were that it would trade close to Germany and the other Triple A guarantors," said a senior SSA DCM banker. "However, this is clearly not the case. The levels at which this is trading shows you that there is little confidence in the name and what it is exactly."

He added that it was concerning that Europe's bail-out fund had to pay so much in order to get a deal away. "There just isn't much demand for the name and until you have demand for the name, you are simply not going to see any secondary performance."

The level is also a lot wider than where other comparable supranational and agency European paper is trading. KfW, guaranteed by Germany, was trading 1bp through mid-swaps in 10-years while EIB's 10-year bonds were in the high 30s over. The European Union 10-year priced earlier this year is in the mid 30s.

SLOW BOOK BUILD

Despite the elevated spread on offer, investors have not really been enticed into the new deal and the EUR2.5bn of demand is far smaller than on previous deals, although the books have yet to close.

When EFSF priced an inaugural five-year in January, the bond attracted EUR44.5bn of orders from more than 500 accounts.

Since that deal, demand has been shrinking however. A five-year priced in June had EUR7bn of orders from 70 accounts, while a 10-year had EUR8bn of orders from 100 accounts.

"The demand shows you how much love has evaporated for the name," the SSA banker said. "It doesn't feel like there is a lot of demand for the name. Having said that, I have no doubt that they'll get the deal done somehow. I am guessing some of the key orders from Japan and China they couldn't get last week are in the book this week, otherwise, they wouldn't have gone out with the trade."

He added that, once again, the market backdrop would make execution tricky. "Italy's spreads have blown-out and it's not like Europe is in great shape today."

ITALY TAKES SERIOUS HIT

Italian government spreads came under renewed severe pressure today as the uncertain political backdrop led investors to take flight.

"It is not inconceivable that we could be in full crisis mode by the end of this week," wrote Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid, in a note to clients this morning.

"The situation with Italy feels increasingly like one that has little chance of materially improving until some extreme pressure is put on someone to act. It may not come to a head this week but the signs are not good that we can avoid an extreme situation emerging soon."

According to Reid, the 10-year Italian bond yielded closed at a new high of 6.37% on Friday, having moved 35bp wider over last week even with ECB buying.

"At the same time, the ECB is getting frustrated with this and starting to make noises that it might stop buying Italian bonds," wrote Reid.

10-year yields soared to a new Euro era record of 6.65% this morning, some 30bp wider to Germany, with the spread between the two of 485bp also a Euro era wide, writes IFR's Adam Parry.

That early move prompted the ECB into action, with reports on the street that the central bank was buying 10 year Italy in 10-15m clips. All that did, though, was stabilize yields at the 6.60% level.

No, with an eerie sense of deja vu, it was rumours of Berlusconi's resignation within the next 24 hours that sparked a mini revival, leading 10-year yields back to 6.50%, and, despite a small sell-off after Silvio was quoted on the ANSA news agency that rumours of his demise was premature, that was where they more or less stayed. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)