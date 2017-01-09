Egalet's long-acting opioid painkiller Arymo wins FDA approval

Jan 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
on Monday it has approved Egalet Corp's long-acting
opioid painkiller, Arymo ER.
An independent panel to the U.S. FDA in August voted 18-1 in
favor of approval and recommended the drug be labeled as an
abuse-deterrent product by the intravenous, nasal and oral
routes of abuse. bit.ly/2jv97Ld
The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that include heroin
and prescription painkillers - has long been a concern. An
overdose can cause euphoric highs and even disrupt parts of the
brain that control breathing.
Lawmakers across the United States are seeking ways to stem
the opioid epidemic, which kills 78 Americans every day,
according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
