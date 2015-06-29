UPDATE 1-Egalet says drug less likely to be abused than other painkillers

(Adds details, background, shares)
June 29 Egalet Corp said data showed
its experimental painkiller was less likely to be abused than a
form of morphine already being sold.
A study showed recreational opioid users did not like and
were less prone to snort the company's painkiller, Egalet-001,
than MS Contin.
The company, which already sells two painkillers, said in
January that users were less likely to abuse Egalet-001 by
taking the pill orally, compared to MS Contin.
The company said on Monday it had all the data for marketing
approval of Egalet-001.
Egalet's study results come a week before a panel of experts
advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discuss if
reformulated versions of opioids and other painkillers are less
likely to be abused.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which calls
prescription painkiller overdose an epidemic, estimates that 44
people in the United States die from the overdose every day.
Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Egalet is one of the few companies
that are developing these painkillers in forms that are hard to
crush, inject or snort, following the FDA guidance.
Some of the other companies that are developing
abuse-deterrent painkillers are Pain Therapeutics Inc,
Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc, Durect Corp,
IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, KemPharm Inc
.
Egalet's shares, which have more than doubled so far this
year, closed at $15.07 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Maju Samuel)