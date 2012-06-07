Egan-Jones seeks to transfer SEC hearing to federal court

NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. credit rating firm
Egan-Jones, charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission
for allegedly filing false statements, sought to transfer the
matter to a federal court from an SEC administrative forum and
accused the regulator of bias.
Egan-Jones and its president Sean Egan were charged by the
SEC in April with making false statements in a 2008 application
to rate certain securities in a case that will be heard by an
SEC administrative judge. The charges also included allegations
that the firm allowed two analysts to participate in ratings for
issuers whose securities they owned.
The administrative forum, which does not provide for a right
to a jury trial, would deprive them of due process and equal
protection guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution, Egan-Jones
and its president argued in a lawsuit against the SEC, filed in
a federal court in Washington, D.C.
"It is a rare case that presents circumstances warranting
removal from the administrative process," said Jacob Frenkel, an
attorney for Egan-Jones. "This case presents very real issues
and may well be that case."
Egan-Jones, which has fewer than 20 employees, is among the
smallest U.S.-recognized credit ratings firms in an industry
dominated by Moody's Corp, McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's
Standard & Poor's, and Fimalac SA's Fitch.
In the lawsuit, Egan-Jones charged the SEC with bias against
those larger firms, which charge issuers a fee for their
ratings. Egan-Jones, by contrast, is paid by its subscribers,
which the company argues has allowed its ratings to be more
accurate than its larger competitors.
A spokesman for the SEC declined to comment.
The case is Egan-Jones v. SEC, U.S. District for District of
Columbia, No. 11-00920.