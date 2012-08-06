Enel GP in U.S. wind farm deal with GE Capital

MILAN Aug 6 Enel Green Power has
signed a deal with a GE Capital unit to build a wind farm
in North America, as Italy's biggest renewable energy company
moves ahead with plans to expand further in the United States.
EGP said on Monday it will invest $149 million to buy a 49
percent stake in the Prairie Rose wind farm in Minnesota which
will have a total installed capacity of 200 megawatts.
GE Capital unit EFS Prairie Rose will invest around $156
million for a 51 percent stake in the project. EGP, which will
be project manager, has an option to buy a further 26 percent
stake in the project from EFS Prairie Rose, it said.
The two companies also signed an agreement with a syndicate,
led by JP Morgan, which could provide a further $190 million for
the project by the time it becomes commercially operational in
the fourth quarter of this year, subject to certain conditions
being met.
The Prairie Rose wind farm is the first project to be
developed by Geronimo Wind Energy under a strategic partnership
agreement signed between EGP and Geronimo in 2009.
EGP, a leader in the North American renewable energy sector,
is one of Europe's biggest renewable energy operators with an
installed capacity of 7,554 megawatts end-June.
The group has previously said it is planning to spend less
in its core markets Italy and Spain because of stagnating power
demand and unclear regulatory frameworks.