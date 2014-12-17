Egypt signs first gas fracking contract with Apache, Shell

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO Dec 17 Egypt has signed its first contract to extract gas by fracking in a deal with Apache and Shell Egypt that includes investments of $30-$40 million, the oil ministry said on Wednesday, part of efforts to boost output and ease a lingering energy crunch.
"The project will require horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, which is the same as the shale gas production method used in the United States," the oil ministry statement said.
The ministry said in a statement that the deal to drill three wells in the Abu al-Ghardeeq region of the Western Desert, about 200 km west of Cairo, was Egypt's first contract for the production of unconventional gas.
The head of Egypt's state oil company (EGPC) signed the deal with a senior executive of Houston-based Apache Corporation and the chairman of Shell Egypt, a subsidiary of Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell.
Shale gas extraction is more expensive than traditional drilling and generally requires high energy prices to make it economically feasible. Global oil prices are at 5-1/2-year lows, with benchmark Brent crude futures under $60 a barrel.
A source at the petroleum ministry told Reuters that unconventional gas extraction in the Western Desert will require the operators to drill to depths of 14,000 feet.
The deal comes as Egypt is seeking new sources of energy to cope with its worst energy crisis in decades, caused by declining gas production and rising consumption.
Egypt reached an agreement with Norway's Hoegh LNG in November for a long-delayed liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal to be installed at the end of March, in time to receive cargoes before power demand peaks in summer.
It is also seeking a second floating LNG import terminal to boost its import capacity. (Reporting By Shadi Bushra and Nadia El Gowely, editing by David Evans)
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.