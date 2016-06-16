'Unorthodox' agriculture policies to cost Egypt $860 mln -USDA

| CHICAGO, June 16
CHICAGO, June 16 Egypt, the world's top wheat
importer, faces $860 million in extra costs and lost export
opportunities this year because of "unorthodox agricultural
measures," including a zero-tolerance policy on ergot fungus in
wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday in a
report.
The report, from a USDA attache in Cairo, criticized the
government's policy on ergot, which has upset global grain
trading and sparked a legal challenge against the government
from global trader Bunge Ltd.
It also said Egypt will expend up to $100 million because of
unusual inspection and sampling policies for wheat shipments and
other "burdensome tender requirements" that make government
wheat imports more expensive.
The estimates show how government policies that are out of
step with international standards can hamper imports of critical
foodstuffs and lead to higher prices for consumers.
The end result of some of Cairo's agricultural policies, the
USDA attache said, "is higher food prices paid by Egypt's
overburdened consumers, in complete dissonance with the
government's efforts and trumped up claims that it's trying to
make food more affordable."
Earlier this year, Egypt rejected wheat it had contracted
for import after the country's agriculture quarantine authority
began to apply a zero tolerance policy for ergot, a common grain
fungus.
The ministries of supply and agriculture later assured
global traders they would follow a 0.05 percent tolerance
policy, a widely applied international standard. But the pledge
has been called into question after more rejections.
In February, Bunge Ltd said it had launched legal
proceedings over a rejected cargo of French wheat, highlighting
uncertainty among suppliers.
A company spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for
comment on Thursday.
Wheat can be a matter of life and death in Egypt, where the
government runs a bread subsidy program that feeds tens of
millions of poor people. Wheat shortages have triggered riots in
the past, and when Egyptians rose up against autocrat Hosni
Mubarak in 2011 one of their signature chants was "Bread,
freedom and social justice."
Egypt also faces added costs from an "excessively
restrictive" zero-tolerance policy on ambrosia, a weed, in crop
shipments, according to the USDA report, titled "What's the
matter with Egyptian agricultural trade?".
Quarantine authorities rejected four U.S. soybean cargoes in
the first quarter of 2016 due to ambrosia, it said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)