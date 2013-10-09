版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 10日 星期四 05:33 BJT

U.S. withholding of aid to Egypt military includes hundreds of millions of dollars -official

WASHINGTON Oct 9 The United States' decision to hold back aid to Egypt's military is not meant to be permanent, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

Officials briefed reporters on the details of an aid reduction to Egypt that involves several large military systems. The amount of aid withheld amounts to "hundreds of millions" of dollars, one official said.

Washington will halt a $260 million cash transfer to Egypt, the officials said.

In hopes the move will pressure Egypt's military leaders to take steps to restore democracy after the ouster of elected President Mohamed Mursi last summer, the officials said the aid cut-off is not meant to be permanent.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called Egyptian army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to tell him about the developments, one official said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐