Egypt launches air strikes on suspected militants in Sinai- state website

BRIEF-Cubic Corp announces semiannual dividend of $0.135 cents/share
* Board of directors approved a regular semiannual dividend of $0.135 cents per share, payable on March 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Al-ARISH, EGYPT Aug 8 Egypt launched aerial military strikes in Sinai on Wednesday, killing more than 20 suspected Islamic militants, state-run Ahram news website said.
The air strikes were in response to the deaths of 16 border guards a last Sunday in an attack blamed partly on Palestinian militants.
Eyewitnesses in Sheikh Zouaid town, 10 kilometers from Gaza, where Ahram website reported the military attacks took place, told Reuters that they saw two military jets and heard sounds of explosions. Other witnesses in a nearby area said they saw three cars hit.
* Board of directors approved a regular semiannual dividend of $0.135 cents per share, payable on March 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned with the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system after the U.S. company announced changes to the installation process.
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)