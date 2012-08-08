版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 12:17 BJT

Egypt army kills 20 militants in Sinai - official

AL-ARISH, EGYPT Aug 8 Egyptian military troops and jets killed 20 militants in the Sinai region bordering Israel on Wednesday, striking back after armed men attacked several security checkpoints, an army commander in Sinai told Reuters.

"We have succeeded in entering al-Toumah village, killed 20 terrorists and destroyed three armoured cars belonging to terrorists. Operations are still ongoing," he told Reuters.

The military offensive follows attacks on Sunday that killed 16 border guards and which the government blamed partly on Islamist militants. The commander said the army had received information that many militants were in al-Toumah village.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐