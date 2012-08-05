Egypt says border attack undertaken by Gaza, Sinai militants

CAIRO Aug 5 The attack on an Egyptian police
station on the Israeli border on Sunday was staged by militants
who infiltrated from Gaza through tunnels and others from the
Sinai region, an Egyptian security official was quoted as saying
by the state news agency.
At least 15 Egyptian policemen were killed in the attack.
"Jihadist elements who infiltrated from Gaza through
tunnels, in collaboration with jihadist elements from the
regions of Al-Mahdia and Jebel El Halal, attacked a border point
on the eastern border," the official was quoted as saying by the
MENA news agency.
The official said the militants tried to escape to Gaza
using two cars after the attack, but were "dealt with", MENA
said, without adding any further details.