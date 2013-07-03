Egypt share index falls 1.7 pct ahead of army deadline

BRIEF-Qualcomm appoints James Thompson as chief technology officer
CAIRO, July 3 Egypt's share index fell by 1.7 percent in early trade ahead of an army deadline later in the day for President Mohamed Mursi to agree to share power, an ultimatum that Mursi has rejected.
The central bank has told banks to close their branches three hours early. The military, whose deadline expires at about 5:00 p.m., says it will impose a solution on its own if Mursi doesn't comply.
* Sangamo Therapeutics announces presentation of new data demonstrating significant reduction of TAU expression using proprietary ZFP gene regulation technology
* Blueprint Medicines announces proposed public offering of shares of common stock