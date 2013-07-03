版本:
Egypt share index falls 1.7 pct ahead of army deadline

CAIRO, July 3 Egypt's share index fell by 1.7 percent in early trade ahead of an army deadline later in the day for President Mohamed Mursi to agree to share power, an ultimatum that Mursi has rejected.

The central bank has told banks to close their branches three hours early. The military, whose deadline expires at about 5:00 p.m., says it will impose a solution on its own if Mursi doesn't comply.

