CORRECTED-Egypt bars brokerages from trading foreign stocks

CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's markets watchdog has told
local brokerages and portfolio management firms that they can no
longer trade foreign securities, saying it exposes investors to
risks that Egyptian authorities are unable to monitor.
A decree signed this week by Prime Minister Kamal
al-Ganzouri amends Egypt's capital market law to make it illegal
for the firms to deal in all foreign listed or unlisted
securities with the exception of locally traded global
depositary receipts (GDRs), financial regulator EFSA said.
Traders said the restrictions were imposed after Egyptian
investors suffered losses from a sharp drop in Facebook
shares after the social platform's initial public offering.
But they said the new restriction could be motivated by a
desire to limit transfers of hard currency abroad.
In a statement, EFSA said it had received many complaints
from people dealing with brokerage firms "stating that they have
lost large sums of money as a result of following the guidance
and advice these firms gave to invest through them in foreign
securities traded on foreign exchanges".
It said the trading ban was motivated by efforts to make
markets safer and more stable and protect investor rights.
It gave local fund managers six months to adjust their
portfolios in line with the decree.
"It is a shame and I think the decision was taken too
quickly, without understanding the effects," said Teymour
el-Derini, a trader at Naeem Brokerage.
He said the measure meant a "huge loss" for investment
houses like Naeem, and suggested the main reason for the move
was to limit outflows of foreign currency from Egypt, which has
suffered a sharp decline in foreign reserves.
Tourism and foreign investors were hit hard by a popular
uprising that ousted Egypt's president last year. Ganzouri's
government has struggled to revive the economy and lure aid from
foreign donors to avert a balance of payments crisis.
"This will make it harder again to transfer dollars out of
the country," said Derini. "They are trying to lock up as many
dollars as they can in the country and Facebook gave them an
excuse to expedite the decision."
