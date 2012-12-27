Egypt may replace up to 8 ministers next week - sources

CAIRO Dec 27 Egypt's prime minister may replace
as many as eight ministers next week as part of President
Mohamed Mursi's plan to reshuffle the government ahead of a
parliamentary election early next year, cabinet sources told
Reuters on Thursday.
The reshuffle is likely to affect service ministries and
possibly one ministry with an economics portfolio, the sources
said.
The service ministries that may be reshuffled include those
of communications, transport, local development, electricity,
petroleum, supplies, and internal trade, they said, adding
between six and eight ministries were likely to be affected.