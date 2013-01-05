UPDATE 2-Egypt fires finance, interior ministers before IMF visit

CAIRO Jan 5 Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi fired his finance and interior ministers, cabinet sources
said on Saturday, in a government reshuffle he had promised to
assuage public anger at an economic crisis.
General Mohamed Ibrahim will replace Ahmed Gamal El-Din as
interior minister and Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy takes the finance
ministry job from Mumtaz al-Saaed.
Egypt's pound, 10 percent down since the 2011 uprising that
toppled Hosni Mubarak, lost more than 3 percent against the
dollar in the week ending on Thursday, hitting a record low as
fears grew over its rapidly shrinking foreign currency reserves.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it is sending its
Middle East and Central Asia director, Masood Ahmed, to discuss
a postponed $4.8 billion loan agreement and "possible IMF
support for Egypt" with officials on Monday.
Loan talks were delayed last month at Cairo's behest because
of unrest in which 11 people died and hundreds were injured in
anti-Mursi protests.
State-run Egyptian newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm said earlier on
Saturday that Ahmed would meet Mursi, Prime Minister Hashim
Kandil and other top officials.
BROTHERHOOD MINISTERS
State news agency MENA said 10 new ministers would be sworn
in on Sunday for portfolios including electricity, environment,
communications and transport.
According to cabinet sources, at least three of the new
ministers are from Mursi's Freedom and Justice Party, the
political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood group.
"The Brotherhood new ministers are the ones handling the
portfolios of transport, local development and supplies," one
cabinet source said.
A Brotherhood official, who asked not to be named, declined
to say how many of the new ministers are from the Brotherhood
but said that the finance minister is "considered close to us
due to his field of experience in Islamic finance".
A spokesman for the main opposition bloc, The National
Salvation Front, said the group was still studying the new
appointments and would give its reaction to the moves later.
Egypt's opposition youth group, April Six, said in a
statement that the changes were not enough and "will not solve
(Egypt's problems)".
Most opposition groups had asked for the whole cabinet to be
sacked and replaced by one that would include more technocrats
and represent all political parties.