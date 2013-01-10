版本:
中国
2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Egypt's Mursi names new central bank chief

CAIRO Jan 10 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has named Hisham Ramez, a former deputy central banker, as the new central bank chief after accepting the resignation of Farouk El-Okdah, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Ramez is expected to assume his duties on Feb. 3 following the approval of the upper house of parliament, it said.

