UPDATE 1-Egyptian Christians sentenced to death for Islam film

CAIRO Nov 28 A Cairo court on Wednesday
sentenced to death seven Egyptian Christians tried in absentia
for participating in an anti-Islam video that was released on
the Internet in September and prompted violent protests in
Muslim countries.
"The seven accused persons were convicted of insulting the
Islamic religion through participating in producing and offering
a movie that insults Islam and its prophet," Judge Saif al-Nasr
Soliman said.
The low-budget video, produced privately in California,
denigrated the Prophet Mohammad and triggered anti-U.S. protests
and attacks on Western embassies around the Muslim world.
The convicted persons included Egyptian-American Nakoula
Bassely Nakoula, who is currently serving a one-year-jail term
in Los Angeles after an American court convicted him of
probation violations that stemmed from his role in the movie.
The 13-minute video portrays the Prophet Mohammad as a fool
and a sexual deviant, although cast members have said they were
misled into appearing in a film they believed was an adventure
drama called "Desert Warrior."
Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church did not issue an official
comment on the ruling.
"The Church denounced the movie, which it has nothing to do
with. As for today's case, it is a court ruling and the Church
does not comment on court decisions," said a Church source who
asked not to be named.
Christians make up around 10 percent of Egypt's 83 million
people and many complain of discrimination in work and
treatment.