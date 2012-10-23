UPDATE 3-Egypt ruling allows time for constitution

* Decision gives time for constitution to be finished
* Challenge now is to build consensus - analysts
* Liberal, leftist parties seek "revolutionary" text
By Tamim Elyan
CAIRO, Oct 23 A legal case against the assembly
writing Egypt's new constitution was referred to the country's
top court on Tuesday, a move likely to give the
Islamist-dominated body enough time to complete its work before
the judges can rule.
The step appeared to remove legal doubts overshadowing a
process that will shape the post-Hosni Mubarak era. But the
assembly still faces a struggle to build consensus around a text
that is exposing fault lines in Egypt's new political landscape.
"The case is finished. The challenge will now be a political
one, not a legal one. If you don't have a consensus you will
have a big crisis," said Hassan Nafaa, a professor of political
science at the University of Cairo.
The new constitution is a major component of a transition
from military-backed autocracy to a democratic system of
government that Egyptians hoped would follow the popular
uprising that swept Mubarak from power last year.
Yet its drafting has been marred by political bickering.
Non-Islamists say the process has marginalised other voices in
society. Much of the debate has been shaped by a tussle over the
role Islam should play in government.
There are also complaints the text falls short of hopes for
revolutionary change sought by parties that were due to launch a
new initiative to press their demands - a sign of a push to
shape the debate.
The judge hearing 43 complaints against the way the assembly
was formed sent the case to the Supreme Constitutional Court.
Plaintiffs, many of them motivated by alarm at the Islamists'
sway, argued the 100-person assembly had been formed illegally.
Legal experts said it could take months - up to six by some
estimates - for the constitutional court to examine the case.
Barring an exceptional burst of activity by the judges, that
means the assembly will have time to finish the constitution by
December's deadline. The text will then put to a referendum.
"The decision gives the assembly the chance to finish what
it started by completing the draft and putting it to a
referendum," said Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsoud, a Muslim
Brotherhood lawyer, at the end of a chaotic court session
punctuated by chants for and against the assembly.
"Once the constitution is approved in the referendum ... the
Supreme Constitutional Court has no authority over it."
"CRUNCH TIME"
The constitution has been the focus of political and legal
struggle since the start of the year. The Muslim Brotherhood and
the Nour Party - both Islamist groups - secured an influential
say over the process by winning a majority in the first
parliamentary election held after Mubarak's removal from power.
But the assembly formed shortly afterwards was dissolved by
a court ruling in March after plaintiffs fought a successful
legal battle over its make-up. Subsequently, parliament itself
was dissolved. New legislative elections are scheduled to take
place after the constitution is passed.
According to an Oct. 14 draft, the new constitution will
guard against the one-man rule of the Mubarak era and
institutionalise a degree of civilian oversight - not enough say
the critics - over the military establishment that had been at
the heart of power since a 1952 coup.
The draft has been criticised for failing to provide enough
protection for rights such as the freedom to form trade unions,
which it links to unspecified future legislation. Experts say
the vagueness of some of the articles smacks more of the
autocratic past than a democratic future.
Highlighting the concerns of the non-Islamists, the liberal
Dustour Party headed by Mohamed ElBaradei and the Popular
Current, a leftist party founded by defeated presidential
challenger Hamdeen Sabahi, are launching a campaign for a
"revolutionary constitution", a Current spokeswoman said.
Zaid Al-Ali, a constitutional lawyer who has been monitoring
the process, said it was now or never for Egyptians to reach a
consensus on the new constitution. "It's crunch time," he said.
"They have two months to rebuild trust between each other,
iron out the inconsistencies and gaps in the draft text, and
convince the country that the coming constitution is the best
available solution for the country," he told Reuters.
Ahmed Said, head of the liberal Free Egyptians' Party, said
President Mohamed Mursi must now intervene to appoint a more
balanced assembly, indicating that street protests were the only
path left for people seeking to change the assembly.
"The issue went out of the arena of the courts and has
become one of the people," he told Reuters.