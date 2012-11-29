Sharia status unchanged in Egypt draft constitution

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
CAIRO Nov 29 The assembly drafting Egypt's new constitution voted on Thursday to keep "principles of sharia" - Islamic law - as the main source of legislation, language unchanged from the previous constitution in force under former President Hosni Mubarak.
The issue was the subject of a long dispute between hardline Salafi Islamists and liberals in the assembly which will vote on each of 234 articles in the draft constitution before it is sent to President Mohamed Mursi for approval.
After that, Mursi must put it to a popular referendum.
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental