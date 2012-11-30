Egypt assembly finalises new constitution

CAIRO Nov 30 Egypt's Islamist-led constituent assembly finalised a new constitution on Friday and will send it to the president for him to ratify and put to a popular referendum.

"We have finished working on Egypt's constitution. We will call the president today (Friday) at a reasonable hour to inform him that the assembly has finished its task and the project of the constitution is completed," said Hossam el-Gheriyani, head of the assembly in a live broadcast of the session which lasted about 19 hours.

He added that the next step would be preparing for the referendum which the president will call for.