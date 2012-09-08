Egypt court delays hearing in constitution row case to Oct. 2

CAIRO, Sept 8 Egypt's Islamist leaders received
a boost on Saturday after a court postponed a hearing that could
disband the Islamist-dominated body drafting the country's new
constitution, giving it more time to complete its work.
State news agency MENA said the hearing had been postponed
until Oct. 2 pending administrative procedures, delaying a
decision that has threatened to overshadow Egypt's transition to
democracy after an uprising that ousted Hosni Mubarak and saw
Mohamed Mursi become the country's first Islamist president.
MENA said at least twenty-three lawsuits had been filed
against the 100-person constitutional assembly which has been
tasked with writing the country's new constitution.
Plaintiffs object both to the way it was formed and the
heavy influence of Islamists whose control over parliament gave
them a major say in its make-up.
Many liberal politicians, women and Coptic Christians in
particular say it does not properly reflect the diversity of
Egyptian society.
It is a major lever of power in the post-Mubarak era,
deciding how much authority the new president will have and the
role of a military that until recently was at the heart of
power.
The body is also debating the role of Islam in Egypt's new
politics. Non-Islamists have been alarmed by proposals emanating
from the current chamber that appear to give the new
constitution a more Islamic tone.