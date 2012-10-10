Draft Egypt constitution curbs president's powers

* Draft curbs president's powers, but not final
* Articles concerning military yet to be published
* Constitution must be put to popular referendum
By Tamim Elyan
CAIRO, Oct 10 The authority of Egypt's head of
state will be curbed by parliament, according to a partial draft
of the new constitution released on Wednesday, a change that
would dilute the pharaonic presidential powers that underpinned
decades of one-man rule.
The new constitution is a major component of a transition
from military-backed autocracy to a democratic system of
government that Egyptians hoped would follow the popular
uprising that swept Hosni Mubarak from power last year.
Yet its drafting has been marred by bickering between
Islamists and secular-minded Egyptians over the role Islam
should play in the government of the Arab world's most populous
country. The debate has touched on the rights of women,
religious minorities and freedom of expression.
Many important questions were left unanswered in the partial
draft which the drafting assembly released on Wednesday for
public debate. It did not mention the degree to which civilian
institutions would have oversight over the military, for
example.
"We call on Egyptian society ... all over the country to
take a copy of the first draft with a pen in their hand and say
this article is good, this article is bad, this article can be
better, I suggest this, and so on," said Mohamed Beltagi, a
member of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party who
sits on the constitutional assembly.
In the old constitution, the head of state had wide powers
and could rule for an unlimited number of terms. Mubarak had
been in power for 30 years when he was deposed. The new document
will preserve a change introduced last year that caps the number
of terms any president can serve at two.
In another break with the past, the draft indicates that
future prime ministers would need to win a vote of confidence in
parliament - implying the head of state must pick someone
acceptable to the parliamentary majority.
"If I start mentioning the authorities taken from the
president, it will take a long time," Gamal Gebril, head of the
committee drafting the section of the constitution covering the
powers of the presidency, said during a news conference.
The drafting process has been disrupted by disputes mainly
pitting secular-minded Egyptians against the Islamists who have
moved firmly into public life since the uprising, winning
parliamentary and presidential elections.
A WOMAN PRESIDENT?
The 100-person assembly drafting the document has been the
focus of criticism from liberals, leftists and others who say it
over-represents Islamists and is writing a constitution that
will threaten human rights. Its work could yet be derailed by a
court case alleging its make-up is illegal.
After months of bickering over the role of Islamic law, "the
principles of sharia" were defined as the principle source of
legislation - wording identical to the previous constitution.
But a new caveat expected to set out the meaning of "the
principles of sharia" was left out of the draft.
There was no mention of heavily criticised wording proposed
by ultraorthodox Islamists and which would have given a role to
Al-Azhar, an Islamic institution, in interpreting sharia.
U.S.-based Human Rights Watch has urged amendments to the
draft, which it said did not protect women and children's
rights, ensure religious freedom or speak out clearly against
torture.
In one amendment, the constitution appears to open the door
for a woman to become president. "This is a new addition to the
constitution," political analyst Gamal Abdel Gawad said.
Members of the assembly said that they had until Dec. 12 to
finish their work, meaning there is likely more debate to come.
All the articles must be approved by at least 57 members.
The constitution will then be put to a popular referendum,
after which Egyptians are due to head to the polls again to
elect a new parliament.